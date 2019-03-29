ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would allow the in-state production and sale of low-potency medical marijuana oil has passed the Georgia senate, just two days after the proposal was limited significantly in committee.

The Senate voted 44-8 to pass the measure, which grants a sharply reduced number of licenses to grow and sell the product than the original proposal.

The bill still closes a loophole created by the state’s 2015 medical marijuana law that allows patients to possess the drug but provides them no legal avenue to obtain it.

Its author, Republican Rep. Micah Gravley of Douglasville, said there were “many, many problems” with the updated measure. Patients and families advocating for the bill agree.

Critics worry that legalizing medical marijuana could lead to legalizing recreational marijuana, which Gravley disputes.