COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two lawsuits alleging Ohio State University ignored or failed to stop sexual misconduct decades ago by a team doctor are headed toward mediation.
Federal Judge Michael Watson on Thursday told attorneys involved to recommend potential mediators for the lawsuits brought by scores of men who say the late Dr. Richard Strauss abused them, mostly in the 1980s and 90’s.
A law firm is investigating the Strauss allegations for the university. Watson says he wants to privately review the resulting report as soon as it’s available.
Ohio State argues the lawsuits weren’t filed within the statute of limitations and should be dismissed. The plaintiffs contend the clock on those limits didn’t start until the investigation was announced last spring.
Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.