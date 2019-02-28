WASHINGTON (AP) — Two lawmakers who clashed bitterly over race have hugged it out on the House floor.
Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan embraced and chatted for almost a minute Thursday. It was a striking sight after the pair fought during Michael Cohen’s hearing a day earlier. There, Meadows tried to rebut Cohen’s charge that President Donald Trump is a racist. Behind Meadows stood a longtime Trump family friend, Lynne Patton, who is black. Meadows said Patton would not work for anyone racist.
Tlaib suggested Meadows’ use of Patton as a “prop” was itself racist, but later said she was not accusing Meadows of being a racist.
On Thursday, Meadows approached Tlaib on the House floor and offered a hand. She stood, and the two embraced.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump, Kim end summit with standoff over easing US sanctions VIEW
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- How 90,000 seized vodka bottles for North Korea help explain why Trump is so optimistic about his summit with Kim Jong Un