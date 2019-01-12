VATICAN CITY (AP) — A lawyer says the key accuser in the sex abuse case against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has met with New York City prosecutors, evidence that the scandal that has convulsed the papacy is now part of the broader U.S. law enforcement investigation into sex abuse and cover-up in the Catholic Church.

James Grein gave testimony last month to Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Sara Sullivan, who is investigating issues related to clergy abuse and its systematic cover-up. That’s according to Grein’s attorney, Patrick Noaker.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office launched a hotline last year and invited victims to report even decades-old sex abuse, saying it would pursue “any and all investigative leads” to ensure justice.

The Vatican investigation against McCarrick is wrapping up with a verdict expected within weeks.