FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Voters in Fall River are deciding whether to remove their embattled mayor from office.
A recall election is scheduled for Tuesday in the southeastern Massachusetts city. Mayor Jasiel Correia (JAY’-zil koh-RAY’-uh) declined to step down after being charged last year with defrauding investors in an app he developed. He pleaded not guilty in federal court.
Voters will be given a two-part ballot.
First, they must vote for or against recalling Correia. Next, they’re asked to choose between five candidates for mayor, should the recall be approved.
Correia is among the five candidates, meaning he could be recalled and re-elected all at the same time.
Also running are City Councilor Joseph Camara, School Committee Member Paul Coogan, Kyle Riley and Erica Scott-Pacheco.
Correia was 23-years-old when first elected mayor in 2015.