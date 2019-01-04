PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A sign pledging cooperation has been removed from a West Virginia city council’s chambers because the mayor says officials aren’t cooperating.
Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce told The News and Sentinel that he doesn’t think City Council members are living up to the motto adopted two years ago, so he removed the motto sign and stopped streaming meetings live on YouTube.
The motto reads: “We are a community, and we will cooperate when possible, compromise when necessary. Confrontation is not an option.”
The newspaper reports some council members have butted heads during recent meetings.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon WATCH
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- A ‘Game of Thrones’-style poster overshadowed a Trump Cabinet meeting. Nobody talked about it.
- Fact check: Defending border wall, Trump misstates facts WATCH
They also disagreed about removing the sign. Councilman J.R. Carpenter says he’s for its removal, while Councilman Bob Mercer says he’s not.
Councilman John Reed said the council should decide, since the sign hung in council chambers.
___
Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com