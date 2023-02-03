PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital next week in the deaths of her three children.

Lindsay Clancy is facing murder and assault charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son Dawson, 3, were strangled Jan. 24 inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston, investigators said. They were pronounced dead at a hospital. The youngest 7-month-old Callan, died several days later.

A private funeral service was held for the children Friday.

Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

Her attorney on Friday received permission from a judge to be examined by a forensic psychologist for evidence of postpartum mood disorder, the Boston Globe reported.

“We’ve got a person who suffered grievously as a result of what possibly could be postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis,” Reddington said He also said Clancy was overmedicated on medications prescribed for mood disorder, anxiety and psychosis.

Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.