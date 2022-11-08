ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee.

Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats.

Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.

In May, Van Hollen suffered a minor stroke. He said he was told there were no long-term effects or damage, but doctors advised him to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days.

Long a champion of the Chesapeake Bay, Van Hollen praised passage of clean energy investments in the Inflation Reduction Act. He has strongly criticized former President Donald Trump’s administration for rolling back environmental protections.

He praised President Joe Biden for taking executive action to pardon Americans who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.

Van Hollen has been a strong advocate of abortion rights. In September, he condemned states that took action to restrict abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade earlier this year.

“We must codify Roe V Wade to protect a woman’s right to choose no matter their zip code,” Van Hollen wrote on Twitter.