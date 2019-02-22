BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore has apologized for a past admission policy that barred black students.
The Baltimore Sun reports school President Samuel Hoi publicly apologized Thursday in a memo that detailed some of the school’s racist history. The memo says the school was forced by “legal appointment” in 1891 to admit its first black student, which reportedly led to about 100 students dropping out.
In 1895, the school adopted a whites-only enrollment policy that remained in place until the school opened admission to all races in 1954. The apology comes after a campus exhibition called “Blackives” hosted a demonstration Thursday featuring the story of a would-be student who was denied admission because of his race. The memo says the exhibition has been extended.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat bassist and singer in the Monkees, dies at 77 VIEW
- Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com