ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A private school in Maryland has confirmed that several teachers sexually abused students from the 1970s through the early 1990s, and that the school failed to protect students from them.

The Key School released the report on its website Monday after an investigation that began in April. The school’s administration and board of trustees took steps after becoming aware of social media posts discussing inappropriate interactions between former faculty members and students in the 1970s.

The report concluded that some other adults in the school community were aware of the abuse “and chose not to intervene.”

A woman who said she was abused by two teachers beginning when she was 13 wrote about her experience on social media last January using the hashtag #KeyToo, a reference to the #MeToo movement.