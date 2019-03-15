DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man seen tackling a federally protected pelican on video is now wanted by Florida authorities on animal cruelty charges.
News outlets report the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated the video of 21-year-old William Hunter Hardesty trying to capture a brown pelican at the Key West Historic Seaport. The video was taken March 5 and posted on his Facebook page March 8.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward told The Miami Herald the charges amount to five misdemeanors. Ward isn’t sure whether police know where Hardesty is.
Reports didn’t include comment from Hardesty.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flipping off cop is free speech, court says
- Mosque shootings kill 49; white racist claims responsibility WATCH
- Boeing Max 8 hit trouble right away, pilot’s tense radio messages show
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Late-winter storm hits Midwest after paralyzing Colorado VIEW