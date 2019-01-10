BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general has set up a hotline for victims to report child sex abuse associated with a school or place of worship.

Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the creation of the new hotline in a statement Thursday. Unlike other U.S. states that have announced probes into clergy sex abuse, Frosh’s office has only publicly called for victims of abusers linked to schools or places of worship to come forward.

But last year, Baltimore Archbishop William Lori wrote priests and deacons in the archdiocese advising them that Frosh’s office had launched an investigation of church records related to child sexual abuse.

Zach Hiner is executive director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. He says the hotline gives abuse victims a “new avenue to come forward.”