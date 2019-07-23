QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb exploded in a market on the outskirts of the Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 29, officials said.

Mir Ziaullah Longove, the provincial home minister, described the bombing as an “act of terrorism” by the “enemies of Pakistan,” and said an emergency has been declared.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has seen previous attacks by ethnic Baluch separatists and Islamic militants.