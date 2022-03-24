DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine is in custody after a deadly fight at a Southern California pizzeria on St. Patrick’s Day, authorities said Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a pizza parlor in Dana Point on March 17 for two men in a brawl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Terry, 38, of Laguna Niguel, California, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died the next day, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The other person, later identified as Jack Issacson, left the restaurant before the deputies arrived.

Investigators do not know whether the two men knew each other beforehand.

Issacson, 20, of San Diego, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of homicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was being held on $1 million bail on Thursday night.

Jail records list Issacson’s occupation as “military” and Fox 5 San Diego reports that sheriff’s spokesperson Carrie Braun confirmed Issacson’s status as an active Marine at the time of the attack.

Braun told the TV station that Issacson was not taken into custody on a military base, declining to provide additional details about his arrest.

The coastal city of Dana Point is about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) north of San Diego.