HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area authorities are investigating how a man’s body was delivered to a recycling center.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports workers at the Republic Services Recycling Center in Hazelwood found the body Thursday morning amid the recyclable materials.
Hazelwood Police Capt. Mark McKeon says investigators suspect the body arrived at the center with an outside pickup and they are working to determine where it came from.
The body was discovered as recycled materials were beginning to move through the center’s sorting and compacting process.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: 'I'm not lying' WATCH
- Ocasio-Cortez learned lobbyists pay people to avoid waiting in lines on the Hill. She's not pleased.
- Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too
Police say a medical examiner will identify the body and determine a cause and time of death.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com