BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany are searching for three suspects who attacked a money transport truck at Cologne-Bonn airport and shot a guard.
Cologne police spokesman Carsten Rust said Wednesday it is not yet clear if the suspects managed to rob any money from the transporter, which is still at the airport in western Germany.
The suspects fled afterward in a black car, which they later set on fire on the southern outskirts of Cologne.
Rust said the three suspects were still at large and a manhunt was underway to catch them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Supplements won't prevent dementia, but these steps might help ward it off
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic VIEW
- Seattle University provost accused in whistleblower lawsuit over his former job, at Loyola Marymount
- Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated VIEW
The guard was taken to a hospital. It was not immediately known how serious his injuries were.