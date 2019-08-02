RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man faces a charge of carrying a concealed handgun into North Carolina’s legislative building, which this year implemented airport-style searches and scans of people seeking to interact with lawmakers.

Police records show 36-year-old Abraham James Zeiger of Raleigh was charged with entering the building armed on Wednesday. His lawyer said Friday that Zeiger sought to speak to his legislator and didn’t realize he was carrying the gun.

The General Assembly’s chief management officer didn’t return a call Friday seeking more arrest details.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that Zeiger was stopped by officers who spotted a suspicious item as his bag passed through an X-ray scanner. General Assembly Police Chief Martin Brock said officers found a 9 mm handgun and two magazines, each loaded with 15 bullets.