JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man who won New Jersey’s lottery twice has been arrested on drug charges.

Police in Jersey City stopped James Callahan for a traffic violation last weekend. They allegedly seized nearly 350 prescription drug pills and at least two weapons including an assault firearm.

A subsequent search of Callahan’s apartment yielded cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs, police told the Jersey Journal. Three weapons and hollow-point bullets were allegedly found in a storage locker.

The 53-year-old Callahan won nearly $700,000 on winning tickets in New Jersey’s Cash 5 game — once in November 2015 and again in November 2016.

News reports described Callahan as an ironworker who said he had worked on the World Trade Center transportation hub.

An attorney representing Callahan didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

