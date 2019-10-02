BOSTON (AP) — The California man who threatened to kill employees of The Boston Globe has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Federal prosecutors had recommended that Robert Chain serve 10 months.

The Los Angeles man was arrested in August 2018 after he made 14 calls threatening the lives of Globe staff because the newspaper called on media organizations to denounce President Trump’s attacks on the press.

The Boston Globe reported that Chain had also threatened reporters at The New York Times, leaving messages filled with racial slurs and threats to rape and kill them or their relatives.

In May, Chain pleaded guilty to seven counts of making threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Chain’s attorney says his client “deeply regrets his inexcusable actions.” He recommended time served and three years of probation.