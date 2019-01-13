DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Among the evidence recovered from the home of a man who shot and killed a rookie California police officer were two unregistered guns and a letter claiming police had been bombarding him with ultrasonic waves.
Police in the city of Davis on Saturday released the letter they say was written by Kevin Limbaugh.
The 48-year-old killed himself Thursday after fatally shooting Officer Natalie Corona.
Limbaugh wrote police targeted him with ultrasonic waves for years, saying “I can’t live this way anymore.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI opened inquiry into whether Trump was secretly working on behalf of Russia
- Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths WATCH
- Requests to bring in child brides OK'd; legal under US laws WATCH
- As U.S. parks go understaffed, people are destroying California's protected Joshua trees
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
Investigators have not identified a motive for the ambush shooting of the 22-year-old officer as she investigated a car accident.
Detectives also found two semiautomatic handguns not registered to Limbaugh.
Limbaugh was ordered last fall to surrender a semiautomatic rifle after he was convicted in a battery case.