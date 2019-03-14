PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who police say shot and critically wounded three other men and kidnapped his girlfriend is in custody.
Phoenix police on Thursday say officers in neighboring Glendale, Arizona, found 24-year-old Eddison Jesus Noyola and his girlfriend in a stolen vehicle.
The manhunt for Noyola began Tuesday night when Noyola allegedly stole a gun and car from relatives.
Those family members weren’t hurt but police say two men were shot at a location several miles away in Phoenix and then a third was shot about 20 minutes later at another location in Phoenix. That’s where his girlfriend, 30-year-old Andrea Dixon, was taken.
There is no word yet if Noyola has been charged.