PAGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man escaped from his burning home, only to be struck and killed by a pickup truck on the street outside.
A coroner says 53-year-old Tyrone Bush died around 6:45 a.m. Monday just outside his home in Pageland, South Carolina.
Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser says he has not determined if Bush was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- Doctors fight to save Polish mayor stabbed in heart on stage
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Requests to bring in child brides OK'd; legal under US laws WATCH
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Troopers, the State Law Enforcement Division and Chesterfield County deputies have joined the investigation.