DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to at least three years in prison for a go-kart crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Ollante Young was sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars on Wednesday.
Police have said Autumn Young and her 5-year-old sister were riding in the go-kart when it crashed into a parked car last August on the city’s northwest side. The older girl was injured.
The go-kart had one seat and no headlights or seatbelts.
Young was charged with child abuse and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Court records say a charge of reckless driving causing death was dismissed.