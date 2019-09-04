DALLAS (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a postal worker during a road-rage attack on a Dallas expressway last year.

Federal authorities say 26-year-old Donnie Arlondo Ferrell was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder in February in the death of 58-year-old Tony Mosby.

Authorities say Ferrell was a passenger in a car traveling on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas in February 2018 when he was angered by Mosby’s driving.

Ferrell fired four times into Mosby’s postal truck and then watched as it crashed into a retaining wall. Mosby was killed by a bullet to the head.

A co-defendant, Bei-jing Tashawna Walker of Hutchins, Texas, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact and awaits trial.