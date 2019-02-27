DALLAS (AP) — A Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of a postal worker during a road-rage attack on a Dallas expressway last year.

Donnie Arlondo Ferrell acknowledged in a federal courtroom in Dallas on Wednesday that he fatally shot Tony Mosby. The 58-year-old Mosby was driving a Postal Service box truck on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas when he was shot in the head on Feb. 19, 2018.

Ferrell, who is 26, also pleaded guilty to a weapons count. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced June 19.

A co-defendant, Bei-jing Tashawna Walker of Hutchins, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact and awaits trial.