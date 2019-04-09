LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ringleader of a group that firebombed the homes of African Americans in order to force them out of a Los Angeles housing project has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Carlos Hernandez entered pleas Monday to five felonies, including civil rights violations. He faces at least 15 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Hernandez organized a group of gang members who, in 2014, smashed windows and threw Molotov cocktails into apartments at the heavily Hispanic Ramona Gardens housing project in Boyle Heights.

Three of the four units were occupied by black families, including sleeping women and children. None were injured.

Seven other people charged in the attacks previously pleaded guilty to hate crimes and other charges.