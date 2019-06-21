WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a runner near her apartment in the nation’s capital.

Anthony Crawford pleaded guilty Friday to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the September 2018 death of 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez .

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old stole a kitchen knife from a grocery store and then attacked Martinez while she was running in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Investigators said the recently engaged runner was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back.

Police have said the attack appeared to be random. Court records show Crawford has a history of mental illness and drug use.

As part of a plea deal, Crawford is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison in September.