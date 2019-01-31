BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to making a series of bomb threats to a CNN news affiliate and a Pentagon tour office.

The plea by George Tomasack of Baltimore was announced Thursday by federal prosecutors and a Secret Service official.

According to his agreement, Tomasack told the Pentagon Tours Office in October 2016 that he was making an “ISIS threat.” He also told a CNN news affiliate in Atlanta that he was associated with the terrorist group and they planned on destroying a government building.

The calls were traced to a prepaid mobile number. Investigators say Tomasack admitted to phoning in threats when they tracked him down in January 2017.

The 47-year-old faces up to five years in prison at his sentencing in May.