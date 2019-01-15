DETROIT (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who apparently fell down an elevator shaft while playing hide-and-seek with friends in a vacant Detroit building.

Police say the group was on the building’s ninth floor early Saturday morning. The man’s friends left when they couldn’t find him, but they returned later in the morning to search for him. They called 911 after finding his body amid piles of debris in the shaft on the first floor of the building.

The Detroit News reports that the building was used as a warehouse and cold storage. It closed in 2002.

The property is now owned by the same development company that bought the vacant Packard auto plant complex in 2013 in Detroit. The building is not part of the Packard property.