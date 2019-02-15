Share story

DETROIT (AP) — A man who helped run an unlicensed suburban Detroit home day care where a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Timothy Eubanks pleaded guilty last year to six counts of second-degree child abuse in connection with the September 2017 shooting at his family’s Dearborn home.

WDIV-TV reports that Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway told Eubanks on Friday the she wasn’t sending him to prison because she wants him to start a national gun safety education campaign.

Authorities say Eubanks’ 3-year-old son shot two other 3-year-olds with a gun that had been left in an upstairs bedroom of their home. One child was shot in the face and the other was shot in the shoulder.

The couple’s six children were placed with relatives after the shooting. His wife, Samantha Eubanks, also faces charges.

