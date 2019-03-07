ALPHA, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man says he almost forgot his $273 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions lottery ticket at the store where he bought it.
Mike Weirsky tells NJ.com he was messing with his phone when he walked out of a Quick Check store in Pohatcong Township and left behind the tickets he had bought.
The 54-year-old says a good Samaritan found the tickets and gave them to the store to hold until Weirsky returned.
Weirsky found out Sunday he had won the top prize. He is due to appear Thursday with lottery officials at a news conference to discuss his experience.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
Weirsky says he was a “bum” before and after high school, so maybe he’ll be a “beach bum” now.