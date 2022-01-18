AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man who was lying on a road in a Denver suburb died after he was run over by a police vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man from Salt Lake City was hit Monday night by an Aurora Police Department officer driving a fully marked police SUV, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement.

The unidentified man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been wearing dark clothes and was seen drunk at a nearby store before he was run over, according to a statement from the state patrol, which is investigating the crash.

The police officer driving the vehicle was on duty but not responding to a call when the man was run over, the state patrol said. The officer, who was not identified, requested medical help after hitting the man, the statement said.