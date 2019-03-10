HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities believe is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in history is nearing the end of a four-year prison sentence in an unrelated weapons case.
Eighty-two-year-old Robert Gentile is scheduled to be released from the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey on March 17.
Federal prosecutors have said they believe Gentile has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer.
Gentile has denied knowing anything about it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google
- Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries VIEW
- Supplements won't prevent dementia, but these steps might help ward it off
- Trump signed Bibles. Heresy? Many religious leaders say no
He pleaded guilty in the weapons case stemming from federal agents’ seizure of firearms and ammunition from his Manchester home. He cannot possess firearms as a convicted felon.