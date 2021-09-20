NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man wanted for questioning in a homicide case was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers and his 16-year-old son has been charged in the death of a man whose body was found in the Cumberland River, police said.

Adrian Cameron, 47, was killed Saturday after shooting at Metro Nashville Police Department officers serving search and arrest warrants at a Days Inn, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating.

Cameron, who is Black, was wanted for a state parole violation and for questioning in the fatal shooting of Josh Evans, 50, whose body was found last week in the Cumberland River, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Aaron said police believed Cameron had information about the case, had supposedly threatened witnesses and was known to be armed.

Cameron exited the motel room after repeated commands to surrender and fired at officers with an AR-15 pistol, Aaron said. Three officers returned fire, striking Cameron, who was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said. The officers were identified as Lt. Bob Doke, Lt. Jeff Sanders and Sgt. Josh Black. No officers were injured.

Nashville police tweeted Sunday that a juvenile court issued an arrest order for Cameron’s 16-year-old son in Evans’ death. The charges against the boy weren’t clear and authorities were looking for him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting and report its findings with local authorities for further review and consideration.