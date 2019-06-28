MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot to death by state park police on a remote trail in Big Sur over the weekend had shot at two hikers who had to scramble down a narrow trail for a cell signal to call authorities.

Monterey District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni says two park officers at Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park shot 26-year-old Kevin Alaniz on Saturday after responding to reports that a wild-eyed man was yelling and shooting at hikers.

She says investigators found hollow-point-type bullets and suspected psychedelic mushrooms in his backpack.

Pacioni says authorities later learned Alaniz also was suspected of a deadly car-to-car shooting on Interstate 680 in Milpitas on June 17. Officials say Alaniz knew the driver in the other car.

She said Thursday that officials had no idea Alaniz had been hiding in Big Sur.