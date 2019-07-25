FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a gunman who randomly abducted, robbed and sexually assaulted a University of Texas at Arlington student has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Joel Mambe (JOH’-el MAHM’-bay) of Arlington was sentenced Thursday in Fort Worth after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping. Mambe must serve 30 years before he’s eligible for parole for the June 2018 attack.

Arlington police say the 21-year-old Mambe told officers he was “looking for trouble” when he confronted the victim in the parking lot of her apartment complex. The woman, who had been out with friends earlier, was forced to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash before being attacked.

She drove herself home and called police. Mambe was arrested a day later in Fort Worth.