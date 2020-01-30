KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have formally charged a man with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home near Walt Disney World.

Four charges of second-degree murder were filed Wednesday against Anthony Todt, 44, in Osceola County court. A conviction could mean life in prison. Todt might still face the death penalty if the charges are increased to first-degree murder. Florida law requires a grand jury indictment for capital crimes. State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s office said in a statement Thursday that the second-degree murder charges were filed to keep Todt in custody until a grand jury can be convened.

Todt was arrested earlier this month after his wife, Megan, and their children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, were found dead at the Celebration home. An autopsy found that the wife and sons had been stabbed. The family’s dog was also killed. Officials believe they had been dead since late December.

The bodies were found when federal agents and deputies went to the house to serve an arrest warrant. Todt was already being investigated by the FBI and agents with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for health care fraud, according to court documents unsealed earlier this month in Connecticut federal court.

Authorities say he needed the money to pay off personal loans. Online records in New York state court showed Todt and his Colchester, Connecticut-based clinics were facing debts to creditors.

According to agents, Todt and the clinics submitted claims to Medicaid and private insurers for physical therapy services that weren’t given to patients.