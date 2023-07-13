It’s impossible for Raymond Fowler to explain how it felt to learn a police officer shot his only son after he was accused of taking a few dollars’ worth of fruit, he said.

“Words can’t describe the moment when I heard what happened,” Fowler said. “Even now as we speak, it’s like I’m in a cloud. This is a very difficult challenge for me.”

Fowler’s son, Jarrell Garris, 37, was shot by police July 3 in New Rochelle, New York, a suburb of New York City, after a report of theft from a local grocery store, officials said. He was accused of eating a few grapes and a banana and leaving without paying, the lawyer representing Garris’ family said.

The New Rochelle Police Department said Garris was shot when he tried to grab a gun from an officer’s holster. It released body camera footage that shows the events leading up to the shooting but cuts off before it takes place.

He died in the hospital a week later, according to the state attorney general’s office, which is investigating the shooting. The office investigates all incidents in which a police officer causes a death.

“It just makes no sense,” Fowler said, noting that his son had lived in the tight-knit community of New Rochelle for more than 30 years and was known by several members of the Police Department. He added that he “absolutely” believed that racial bias contributed to the death of his son, who was Black.

Advertising

The police department said that the body camera video it released was truncated out of respect for Garris’ family.

But the family is leading a chorus of calls from the community demanding the release of the remaining footage.

“The city of New Rochelle claimed they released those videos to be transparent, but why wouldn’t you release the full video?” said William Wagstaff, a lawyer representing Garris’ family.

Noah Bramson, the mayor of New Rochelle, welcomed the state investigation in a statement Wednesday and said the city had no objection to the release of full body camera footage if the attorney general, Letitia James, judged that to be appropriate.

“This tragic incident raises a range of questions and concerns, many of which cannot be addressed until the A.G.’s investigation is completed,” the mayor said in the statement.

Garris, a New Rochelle native who more recently moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, was in town because he planned to pick up his 11-year-old son from the boy’s mother’s house and bring him home for the summer, said Fowler, 58, who now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advertising

Just before 4:30 p.m. July 3, someone who worked at the grocery store, New Rochelle Farms, called police and said a man had stolen some fruit, according to a statement from the state police and Wagstaff. Attempts to reach the grocery store were unsuccessful.

Officers Kari Bird and Gabrielle Chavarry and Detective Steven Conn responded, the statement said.

Bird and Chavarry were the first to approach Garris on a street near the grocery store, body camera footage shows.

“We just had a call that you were in the store and you ate some items. Is that true, not true?” one of the officers asks.

Garris does not respond and starts to walk away, the footage shows.

Conn arrives as Garris is crossing the street, and when one of the other officers says that the grocery store plans to press charges, he tells Garris that he is under arrest.

Advertising

“What?” Garris asks as Conn begins to handcuff him.

Garris becomes visibly distressed, and the video shows him and the officers beginning to struggle.

At one point, one of the two officers who arrived first is heard saying, “Stop, Steve.”

Conn shouts, “He’s got a gun,” and Garris extends his arm, but it is difficult to determine what he is reaching for. Then the video ends.

Police have not said that a gun was found on the scene, and Garris’ father has said that he was unarmed.

State police confirmed that Conn fired a shot that hit Garris. Wagstaff said Garris was shot in the neck.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition for a week, police said, before he died Monday.

Sponsored

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave, a city spokesperson said.

During a City Council meeting Tuesday, community members expressed outrage over the shooting.

Dan Miller, a doctor who lives in New Rochelle, said during the meeting that he frequently samples produce at grocery stores.

“No one accosts me in the street. No one threatens my life, and nobody shoots me,” said Miller, who is white. “I think we know why.”

Aisha Cook, the president of the New Rochelle branch of the NAACP, called for the release of the full body camera footage and a thorough investigation.

“Food insecurity is not a death sentence,” she said. “The police are not here to kill. They are not judge, jury and executioner.”

Fowler, who like his son grew up in New Rochelle, said Garris had been diagnosed with schizophrenia but had been taking medication with few issues. He said his son had been doing well in recent years and had a full-time job as a caretaker for older people and lived with a girlfriend.

He said certain officers knew of his son’s diagnosis because he had called the department in the past to ask officers to check on him. He questioned why responding officers didn’t request help from mental health services on July 3.