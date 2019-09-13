SUFFERN, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York say a man fell off a bridge and was stuck in a river for several days until he was rescued.

The Journal News reports that the 47-year-old man was rescued Thursday from the Mahwah River in Suffern, in Rockland County.

The man said he fell off an old train bridge and was injured.

Suffern police say the man was sitting up in the water and not visible from the street when he was found. Officers had to climb down a steep embankment to get to him.

The man said he had been in the water for several days.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of leg injuries and possible hypothermia.

