OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a man has died after he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Authorities say the incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to an apartment complex following reports that a person was kicking apartment doors, talking incoherently and kicking a fence by the pool area.

Police say officers found a man inside the complex and placed him in handcuffs before escorting him outside. Officials say officers placed the man on the ground after he allegedly spat them. A short time later, the officers discovered the man had stopped breathing.

Officials say the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name and age have not been released. Three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.