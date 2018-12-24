WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media are reporting that a man has died after being stabbed during the screening of a children’s movie in a shopping center.

The all-news station TVN24 reported that the attack took place Sunday in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin, when the perpetrator stabbed two men, both around 30.

Joanna Biranowska-Sochalska, a spokeswoman for police in Szczecin, said one of the two died Monday.

TVN24 showed video footage of the attacker being arrested by police, his legs bound with chains. He still faces questioning and authorities have not yet said what his motive might have been.