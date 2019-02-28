HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who stabbed his father 71 times and dumped his body in an Alabama river has been convicted of manslaughter.
News outlets report Eric Ray Jones was found guilty on Wednesday in the killing of his father Anthony Ray Jones. He had been charged with murder, but Madison County prosecutor Paul Barnett says jurors found him guilty of the lesser offense.
The 33-year-old killed his 55-year-old father at a cabin in New Hope in 2017, then strapped cinder blocks to sink the body in the Paint Rock River.
Defense attorney Reta McKannan says Jones didn’t mean to kill him. Jones testified he was defending himself in a fight after wrecking his father’s truck.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump, Kim end summit with standoff over easing US sanctions VIEW
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- How 90,000 seized vodka bottles for North Korea help explain why Trump is so optimistic about his summit with Kim Jong Un
Jones could get up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing hasn’t been scheduled.