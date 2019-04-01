NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been convicted of killing a woman out running near her New York City home in a case that stirred urban fears.

A Queens jury delivered its verdict Monday night in Chanel (shuh-NEHL’) Lewis’ retrial, convicting him of murder in Karina Vetrano’s death. A previous trial ended in a hung jury.

Vetrano’s father found her body, sexually abused and strangled, in a park in August 2016. She was 30.

Lewis was arrested six months later. Authorities said his DNA was found on Vetrano, and he confessed, saying he was upset at someone else and “lost it” when he saw Vetrano. He said he strangled her but didn’t sexually abuse her.

Lewis’ defense questioned the DNA evidence and said the confession was coerced and didn’t match Vetrano’s injuries.