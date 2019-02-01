VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of strangling his estranged wife and suffocating her infant daughter has been convicted on two counts of murder.
A Cumberland County jury also found Richard Carrillo-Santiago guilty Thursday on two counts of unlawful disposal of human remains in the deaths of Neidy Ramirez and three-month old Genesis Ramirez. Their bodies were found in December 2015 at a nature preserve in Fairfield Township.
The 37-year-old Millville man faces consecutive life terms without the chance for parole when he’s sentenced later this year.
Prosecutors say Carrillo-Santiago killed Ramirez and her child at her Vineland apartment. Ramirez was the mother of three, including one fathered by Carrillo-Santiago.
His lawyer had argued Carrillo-Santiago was a devoted spouse who was pushed into a blind rage by taunts Ramirez made about his manhood.