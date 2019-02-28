GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a 16-year-old girl who accused him of rape.
A Grand Rapids jury issued a guilty verdict Thursday for 43-year-old Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan.
Mujey Dumbuya’s partially clothed body was found in January 2018 in woods in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of her Grand Rapids-area home. She had been strangled.
James was a maintenance worker at Dumbuya’s school and she accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Authorities say James killed the girl while free on a $100,000 cash bond in the assault case.
He was sentenced last December to 20 to 30 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
His sentencing in the killing is scheduled for March 25.