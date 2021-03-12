WOODSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A man who is a person of interest in the death of his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico has been extradited to New Jersey for a separate murder investigation.

Sean Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday morning after a manhunt stretching from New Jersey to Missouri ended when he was arrested driving a car stolen from the New Jersey victim.

A district commander at the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Thomas Gilbert, said that Lannon was processed this morning and is now in custody at Salem County Correctional Facility.

Lannon, 47, is scheduled to appear Saturday in court via video. It could not be immediately determined whether Lannon has retained legal counsel.

Lannon is accused of breaking into 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski’s home and beating him with a blunt object on Monday, according to an affidavit.

Officers performing a well-being check found Dabkowski’s body, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Lannon is also a person of interest in the death of his wife and three others in New Mexico.

Authorities say a vehicle was discovered last week at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage with four bodies later identified as Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60. Sean Lannon lived 80 miles (130 kilometers) away in Grants, New Mexico.

Grants Police had posted on Facebook last month that they were seeking a different person in connection with the disappearances of Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata. Authorities did not offer further information about that potential suspect on Wednesday.