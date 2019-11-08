PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the man wanted in the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ stepdaughter.

Jail records show Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Florida and booked into the Escambia County Jail early Friday. He’s charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 23.

Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned in Montgomery, more than 50 miles (90 kilometers) away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

Auburn police this week released images of Yazeed showing him at the gas station while Blanchard was there.

A reward of about $105,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Joe Herman told WSFA-TV that Yazeed was out on bond at the time of Blanchard’s disappearance. He faces charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in a February case. A judge revoked the bond Thursday.