MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with shooting and wounding a school bus driver in Minneapolis had fatally shot an armed teenager who was trying to rob him more than three years ago.

Thirty-one-year-old Kenneth Lilly was not charged in the 2015 incident in St. Paul, as prosecutors said the shooting of 16-year-old Lavauntai Broadbent was legally justified after the teen brandished a handgun.

Lilly is now charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault in Tuesday’s shooting. A student on the school bus wasn’t injured.

Prosecutors say Lilly shot the bus driver after the bus scraped his car near downtown Minneapolis. He allegedly told police he fired his gun because he feared for his safety, but prosecutors say video footage disputes that.

His attorney, Thomas Plunkett, called Tuesday’s shooting “a complicated case.” He said that in 2015, Lilly was a crime victim and acted to save his life.