BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man charged in the deaths of his two young children found dead in his home earlier this month has been returned to Nebraska and appeared in court Friday for a bond hearing.

Adam Price, 36, was returned to Nebraska from California on Thursday night, the Omaha World-Herald reported. On Friday, he was ordered held on $2.5 million bail.

Price is charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in the deaths of his children, 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore. The children had been with Price for a court-ordered visitation when they were found dead May 16 in Price’s home. Price was nowhere to be found and was arrested hours later in Pacifica, California, where he had been held until Thursday.

Authorities have not yet said how the children died.

The children’s mother, Mary Nielsen, has said she and Price were in the process of getting divorced when the children died. Nielsen, who had moved to Illinois with the children, twice called police and went on social media to plead for information on her children’s whereabouts after not hearing from them for more than two days. Nielsen has said her husband was under court order to provide her daily communication with the children during his visits.

Bellevue police went to the home the night of May 15 and the next morning to check on the children, but did not make contact with Price or the kids and did not see anything suspicious that would allow them to force entry into the home, officials said.

A friend of Nielsen’s went to Price’s home around 11 a.m. May 16 at her request and went inside after finding the door unlocked. The friend called police after finding the children’s bodies.