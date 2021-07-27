BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing two women in Pennsylvania was charged with murder in the death of a pregnant Michigan woman who disappeared in 2005, authorities said Tuesday.

Calhoun County investigators got a tip months ago when police in Pennsylvania interviewed Harold Haulman III.

Haulman lived in the area when Ashley Parlier, 21, of Battle Creek, was reported missing in 2005, Sheriff Steve Hinkley said.

Haulman admitted to killing Parlier during interviews with detectives, Hinkley said.

“He indicated that he had assaulted her and knocked her unconscious” after an argument at a house, the sheriff said. “He then drove her to a remote area in Newton Township, where he struck her in the head several times with a piece of wood until she was dead.”

Investigators haven’t found Parlier’s remains despite searches in a wooded area.

Haulman, 43, is in custody in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer in Michigan who could comment on the new case.

In Pennsylvania, Haulman is charged with killing Tianna Phillips, 25, of Berwick, and Erica Shultz, 26, of Bloomsburg.

Phillips disappeared in 2018. Shultz was killed in December.

Michigan authorities for months had publicly identified Haulman as the chief suspect in Parlier’s death.

“I am excited for the closure but upset it was not two or three or 10 or 15 years ago when my parents were alive,” Parlier’s sister, Nicole Campen, told the Battle Creek Enquirer in May.